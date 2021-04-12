Graphic Artist sees #MollysKids post and sends surprise gift

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You guys remember Paige Walker?
For Valentine’s Day, the 5th-grade artist drew personalized, customized cards for each of her classmates at Granite Falls Elementary School -- 23 portraits, from her heart, for every fellow student.
I wrote about Paige here, and you guys shared with upwards of 200,000 people.
She got lots of responses and felt awesome.
A graphic artist named Joey Ellis saw the post.
He was impressed, messaged me, then messaged Paige’s mom—who had been named in the story—and asked if he could mail Paige an art gift.
“At the end of March, Paige received a 90′s vintage zipper pouch that included pens and drawing supplies from Joey’s own studio,” Miranda Walker said. “He also included professional drawing paper for her to sketch on as well as several books, including one of his own! But what we loved the most was his sincere letter to her. You can tell Joey truly loves what he does and appreciate the work that Paige did.”
Here is the original post Joey saw, where you can see all of the custom cards Paige made >> https://tinyurl.com/FBPaigeArt
“Paige is such a simple girl and to her what she did still does not seem worthy of all of the recognition,” Miranda said. “She just wanted to make unique cards for her classmates. But she appreciates it all, and lit up when she went through Joey’s gift. The support from those who saw her cards is really remarkable. This will be a lifelong memory for my daughter.”
Fun update to relay.
You never know who sees what… -Molly
