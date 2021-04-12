Good Question: How can I get a replacement vaccination card?

If you went to two different clinics, contact the second one, they’ll have the most up-to-date information. They’ll be able to give you a new card. If, for some reason, you can’t contact them directly, you can check on the State’s Immunization Information System. Vaccination providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations there. Lastly, if you’ve tried both of those options, contact your state’s health department, they’ll be able to walk you through the process to get a new card.