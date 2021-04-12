Good Question: How can I get a replacement vaccination card?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When you receive your COVID-19 vaccination, you receive a card proving you are vaccinated.
So what happens if you misplace it?
Dee Dee asks: If you received your vaccination at two different drug stores, can you still get a replacement card if needed?
You might have to jump through a few hoops, but the short answer is Yes.
The first thing you need to do is contact the place where you got your vaccine.
If you went to two different clinics, contact the second one, they’ll have the most up-to-date information. They’ll be able to give you a new card. If, for some reason, you can’t contact them directly, you can check on the State’s Immunization Information System. Vaccination providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations there. Lastly, if you’ve tried both of those options, contact your state’s health department, they’ll be able to walk you through the process to get a new card.
