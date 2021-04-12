Funeral arrangements for mass shooting victims planned for this week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Nearly a week ago, the unthinkable happened in Rock Hill.
This week starts what will be another difficult week for the community.
A Sunday night vigil for the public started a week of funerals and memorial services for at least five of the shooting victims.
Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara and their grandchildren, Adah and Noah, will all be buried this week. The two men working on the Lesslie’s homes will also have funerals.
They were all shot on April 7 by former NFL player Philip Adams.
”My wife and I just had to come. We just had to come,” said a man who attended Sunday’s vigil.
”This is just such a tragedy and I’m just happy to be here,” said another woman attending the vigil.
These feelings washed over the people in Fountain Park on Sunday as they celebrated the lives of Dr. Robert Lesslie, Barbara Lesslie, affectionately called Mz. B, Adah Lesslie, Noah Lesslie, Robert Shook and James Lewis.
The large crowd at the vigil shows how these six touched the lives of so many.
”My grandma gave me this letter last week and while it was a gift for me but it’s become increasingly clear that while they were a gift for me her words are meant to be shared,” says Caris Kulbok, the granddaughter of the Lesslies.
One by one the Lesslie’s family members took the stage to express how important these six people are.
Three of their kids came out and talked to the crowds about Adah and the music she wrote.
”The past few days have been filled with much suffering and grief but also peppered with treasures sent directly from God,” says Amy Kulbok.
A long week last week, and another one head. These families now connected forever. A private funeral will be held for the Lesslies on Wednesday. The grandparents and their two grandchildren will be buried.
”Mz. B didn’t like to say goodbye. So today I am not going to say goodbye to Mz. B. I will say until I see you again,” said a family friend.
James Lewis’ funeral is Thursday in Gastonia.
Twins—one girl, one boy—and an older son will now grow up without their father.
His parents told WBTV they are figuring out custody as they handle the funeral arrangements, and try to move forward themselves after unexpectedly losing their son.
”He was a good man. He was my best friend,” said Thomas Lewis, Lewis’ father.
Meantime this past weekend, Robert Shook died after fighting in the hospital for several days.
He, too, was a father to three children.
His family is still making funeral arrangements, but last week his cousin says it is never too early to come together.
”All he wanted to do was provide for his wife and his three kids,” said Shook’s cousin, Heather.
The Lesslie family says they want everyone to donate to Camp Joy, a camp for people with special needs, instead of giving flowers.
The entire family dedicated a ton of time to the camp in Greenville, SC.
