Driver killed in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a two vehicle crash in York County Sunday night.
The crash happened on Saluda Highway near Porter Black Road around 7:30 p.m., not far from Rock Hill.
Troopers say a Dodge Ram pickup was on S.C. 72 when the driver traveled left of center and struck a Honda Accord.
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.
No other vehicles or passengers were involved. Highway Patrols says the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.