Dozens of CMS schools to get ‘COVID-19 neutralizing’ air purification systems

If approved, the systems would be installed at dozens of Charlotte-Mecklenburg School sites

By Chandler Morgan | April 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 7:29 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the fight to reduce the spread of COVID-19, you might have heard people mention the importance of air quality.

The CDC recommends “a layered approach to reduce exposures to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”

In that approach, improving the quality of the air you’re breathing is one of its suggestions.

The CDC specifically mentions it’s a good idea to make “improvements to building ventilation, to reduce the spread of disease and lower the risk of exposure.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board of Education voted on Tuesday to invest in an opportunity to make those improvements in some of its schools.

The school board voted to install ‘COVID-19 neutralizing’ air purification systems in dozens of its schools.

Reports show it’s an upgraded air purification process that appears to work with a school’s HVAC system. It’s called “Install Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization,” or NPBI.

NPBI will be installed at 39 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School sites whose systems currently don’t utilize outside air, according to BoardDoc notes.

However, the timeline into when they will be installed was not announced.

A recent report showed these systems could actually help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

In that report, NPBI demonstrated “a 99.4% reduction rate on a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) surface strain within 30 minutes, the first instance in which an air purification company has effectively neutralized SARS-CoV-2.”

GPS, the system that would be used, was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here’s a list of the 39 schools who will get the upgrades:

  • Amay James
  • Alexander Graham MS
  • Bain ES
  • Berryhill ES
  • Briarwood
  • Chantilly
  • Cornelius ES
  • Coulwood MS
  • Crown Point ES
  • Davidson ES
  • Dilworth ES
  • Dorothy J Vaughan
  • East Meck HS
  • Garinger HS
  • Kennedy MS
  • Lake Wylie ES
  • Leadership Academy
  • Lebanon Rd ES
  • Myers Park HS
  • North Meck HS
  • Northwest School of the Arts
  • Olde Providence ES
  • Olympic HS
  • Park Road Montessori
  • PLC at Derita
  • Providence HS
  • Reid Park ES
  • Selwyn ES
  • Smithfield ES
  • South Meck HS
  • Spaugh
  • Starmount ES
  • Steele Creek ES
  • University Meadows ES
  • University Park
  • Villa Heights ES
  • West Charlotte HS
  • West Meck HS
  • Wilson Stem Academy

But air quality isn’t the only encouraging action in the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition to ventilation improvements, the CDC’s layered approach listed also includes physical distancing, wearing face masks, hand hygiene, and vaccination.

The CMS board is expected to meet Tuesday at 6 pm, streaming the meeting online virtually.

