Dozens of CMS schools to get ‘COVID-19 neutralizing’ air purification systems

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the fight to reduce the spread of COVID-19, you might have heard people mention the importance of air quality.
The CDC recommends “a layered approach to reduce exposures to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”
In that approach, improving the quality of the air you’re breathing is one of its suggestions.
The CDC specifically mentions it’s a good idea to make “improvements to building ventilation, to reduce the spread of disease and lower the risk of exposure.”
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board of Education voted on Tuesday to invest in an opportunity to make those improvements in some of its schools.
The school board voted to install ‘COVID-19 neutralizing’ air purification systems in dozens of its schools.
Reports show it’s an upgraded air purification process that appears to work with a school’s HVAC system. It’s called “Install Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization,” or NPBI.
NPBI will be installed at 39 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School sites whose systems currently don’t utilize outside air, according to BoardDoc notes.
However, the timeline into when they will be installed was not announced.
A recent report showed these systems could actually help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.
In that report, NPBI demonstrated “a 99.4% reduction rate on a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) surface strain within 30 minutes, the first instance in which an air purification company has effectively neutralized SARS-CoV-2.”
GPS, the system that would be used, was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Here’s a list of the 39 schools who will get the upgrades:
List of Schools
- Amay James
- Alexander Graham MS
- Bain ES
- Berryhill ES
- Briarwood
- Chantilly
- Cornelius ES
- Coulwood MS
- Crown Point ES
- Davidson ES
- Dilworth ES
- Dorothy J Vaughan
- East Meck HS
- Garinger HS
- Kennedy MS
- Lake Wylie ES
- Leadership Academy
- Lebanon Rd ES
- Myers Park HS
- North Meck HS
- Northwest School of the Arts
- Olde Providence ES
- Olympic HS
- Park Road Montessori
- PLC at Derita
- Providence HS
- Reid Park ES
- Selwyn ES
- Smithfield ES
- South Meck HS
- Spaugh
- Starmount ES
- Steele Creek ES
- University Meadows ES
- University Park
- Villa Heights ES
- West Charlotte HS
- West Meck HS
- Wilson Stem Academy
But air quality isn’t the only encouraging action in the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition to ventilation improvements, the CDC’s layered approach listed also includes physical distancing, wearing face masks, hand hygiene, and vaccination.
The CMS board is expected to meet Tuesday at 6 pm, streaming the meeting online virtually.
