Charlotte’s Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am will be Roy Williams Day to honor iconic coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am will be Roy Williams Day in honor of the now-retired legendary North Carolina Tar Heels basketball coach.
Tournament officials, in conjunction with the University of North Carolina’s Rams Club, made the announcement Monday.
Roy Williams, the Hall of Fame coach who recently retired, will play with Tar Heel Head Football Coach Mack Brown and two PGA TOUR professionals with ties to Coach Williams - Davis Love III and Gary Woodland.
Woodland, a Kansas native, who attended the University of Kansas and won the 2019 U.S. Open will play with the Tar Heel twosome on the front nine at Quail Hollow Club.
Love, a Charlotte native who played golf for the Tar Heels and is a World Golf Hall of Fame member with 21 career PGA TOUR wins, will play the back nine with Williams and Brown.
The tee time for this grouping will be determined early tournament week.
As a result of this special day, proceeds from tickets sold via a link on WellsFargoChampionship.com (https://fevo.me/324udVb) will be used to assist athletes at the University of North Carolina through The Rams Club.
Fans are encouraged to get tickets early. At this time, attendance will be reduced to 30% of maximum capacity.
For all tournament updates, please continue to visit WellsFargoChampionship.com or Twitter: @WellsFargoGolf, Instagram: @WellsFargoGolf and Facebook: Wells Fargo Championship.
The fan guide to safety policies, according to local, State and PGA TOUR guidelines, is posted on WellsFargoChampionship.com.
