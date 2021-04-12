Limited amount of appointment-free vaccines being offered at Charlotte hotel Monday: ‘Walk-ins NEEDED’

StarMed Healthcare is urging those looking for a COVID-19 vaccine to head over to the Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel Monday. (Source: StarMed Healthcare)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 12, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 8:58 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - StarMed Healthcare is urging those looking for a COVID-19 vaccine to head over to the Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel Monday.

“Walk-ins NEEDED,” StarMed Healthcare tweeted. Health officials said they had 350 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available. No appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine at the hotel, located at 3315 Scott Futrell Drive.

“Drive over and get your shot now! WE NEED YOU, CHARLOTTE!,” StarMed Healthcare tweeted.

Currently, anyone age 16 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.

