Limited amount of appointment-free vaccines being offered at Charlotte hotel Monday: ‘Walk-ins NEEDED’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - StarMed Healthcare is urging those looking for a COVID-19 vaccine to head over to the Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel Monday.
“Walk-ins NEEDED,” StarMed Healthcare tweeted. Health officials said they had 350 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available. No appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine at the hotel, located at 3315 Scott Futrell Drive.
“Drive over and get your shot now! WE NEED YOU, CHARLOTTE!,” StarMed Healthcare tweeted.
