Amazon to open new fulfillment center and 2 delivery stations in Charlotte area, creating hundreds of jobs

“We want to thank Amazon for continuing to invest and expand in the Charlotte area. By adding a fulfillment center and two delivery stations, Amazon recognizes that our residents can provide the talent they need to provide exceptional service to their customers,” said Tracy Dodson, assistant city manager and economic development director, City of Charlotte. “We also appreciate Amazon’s commitment to designing the delivery stations to best accommodate electric delivery vehicles, as it aligns well with the City’s Strategic Energy Action Plan to prioritize clean energy.”