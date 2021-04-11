Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision taking place early Sunday morning off South Tryon Street.
Officers were called to a car accident involving a pedestrian just after 3:40 a.m. at the 100 block of South Tryon Street in Uptown. When they arrived, they found Fran Kelly lying in the roadway with serious injuries.
She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died of her injuries.
The preliminary investigation revealed Kelly was crossing the intersection of S Tryon at Trade streets when a burgundy and tan Ford Expedition came through the intersection and hit her.
The driver of the Ford fled the scene and failed to contact 911 to report a crash.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, ext. 6.
The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-34-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
