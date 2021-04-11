Warm start to the week with a few midweek rain showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and cool temperatures develop tonight with overnight low temperatures around 50 degrees by daybreak Monday.
The mountains will start off with Monday morning low temperatures in the low to mid-40s.
Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures develop for Monday afternoon with highs around 80 degrees. A steady breeze of 5 to 15 mph will develop through the day as well.
A few spotty rain showers are possible for Tuesday with more clouds developing through the day, as a cold front approaches the region.
Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Wednesday is our next best chance for picking up on some rain as a weak cold front moves through the area; however, rain looks minimal overall as there does not seem to be an abundance of moisture over the Carolinas.
Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures develop for Thursday and Friday with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees.
The weekend looks to remain mild, with partly cloudy skies, isolated rain chances, and high temperatures staying around 70 degrees.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
