Things are looking up after last night’s storms!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday brought rain, thunderstorms and even tornado warnings. Sunday will watch that system move right out to sea.
We will see increasing sun through the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.
Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer. As the dry weather continues, highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s.
The best rain chance this week falls on Wednesday. That is only a 30% chance at this point. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Thursday into next weekend, things are also looking dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
