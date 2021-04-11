Reporter notebook: I need you to buy some pancakes this weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - I know. Reporters are supposed to be unbiased. We’re supposed to present facts and let you draw your won conclusion. Not today. Today I want to give you and few facts and then encourage you to do something because I know it’s the right thing to do.
I want you to buy some pancakes on either Friday or Saturday. That’s not so bad, right? I want you to buy the pancakes because it will help a civic organization to help children, but it will also honor a really good friend of mine who died recently.
Here’s the deal: The Salisbury Kiwanis Club, of which I was a long time member, holds a Pancake Festival every year. It’s been going on for a very long time. My dad used to take me every year when I was little, and I got to be a part of it for many years as a Kiwanian. For many of those years I worked side-by-side with my high school friend Scott Robinson.
Scott was a great guy. He was smart, funny and very giving. He worked hard to make our community a better place. He died in an accident in January, and it was a shock to the community.
This year the Pancake Festival is being held in honor and memory of Scott. I think it would be great if this turned out to be one of the most successful Pancake Festivals the Kiwanis Club has ever held. It would be such a fitting tribute.
This year, due to the pandemic is drive-thru only. That takes away the fellowship aspect of the festival, which has always been one of the best things about. No matter. It will still do what it was built to do, and that is to fund charities that will help children.
The Pancake Festival will be held at the J.F. Hurley YMCA on Jake Alexander Boulevard on Friday, April 16 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, and Saturday, April 17, from 8:00 am until 11:00 am. A plate of hot, steaming pancakes, savory sausage, and a beverage is only $5.
So, what do you say? Couldn’t you go for a big stack of pancake this weekend? Thank you!
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.