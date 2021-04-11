NCHSAA football playoff brackets are set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the completion of a 7 week spring football regular season, the brackets for the NCHSAA playoffs are set and we are in for a heck of a postseason.
With the shorten regular season, the NCHSAA also cut the amount of teams that qualify for the postseason down to 32 in each classification and that has created some great match ups in the first round.
The biggest in the state has to be in the 4AA western region as (6-1) Vance is at (6-1) Ardrey Kell.
Vance is the defending 4AA champs and was rolling through the regular season until they lost to Hough last night 29-22.
Ardrey Kell finished their regular season with a win over Providence 41-10. That win also gave them a share of the SoMeck conference title.
In their last 2 games against A.C. Reynolds and Providence, the Knights outscored them 64-10. By the way, both Reynolds and Providence were undefeated before they took the field against AK so the Knights beat 2 very good teams.
State championships are schedule to take place on May 8th. Time and place of those games will be announced at a later date.
Here is the complete schedule for our local team as they get ready for the playoffs.
1A
(6-0) Thomas Jefferson at (6-1) Murphy
(4-3) Christ the King at (6-0) Mitchell
1AA
(4-1) Polk County at (6-0) North Stanly
(5-2) Community School of Davidson at (4-2) North Rowan
(4-2) Mount Airy at (7-0) Pine Lake Prep
2A
(6-1) Bunker Hill at (5-2) Hendersonville
(5-0) Walkertown at (5-2) Shelby
(5-2) West Lincoln at (7-0) Mount Pleasant
2AA
(5-2) Oak Grove at (7-0) Ashe County
(5-2) Burns at (7-0) Hibriten
(5-2) Salisbury at (6-0) Maiden
3A
(4-2) West Rowan at (6-1) A.C. Reynolds
(6-1) Crest at (5-1) Charlotte Catholic
(5-2) Robinson at (7-0) Kings Mountain
(5-2) Monroe at (5-1) Statesville
3AA
(6-1) Dudley at (5-1) Watauga
(6-1) T.C. Roberson at (6-1) A.L. Brown
(5-2) Asheville at (6-0) Weddington
(5-2) Alexander Central at (7-0) Mount Tabor
4A
(5-1) Hillside at (3-2) South Caldwell
(6-1) Butler at (5-1) Glenn
(5-2) Hickory Ridge at (6-1) Providence
4AA
(4-1) Green Hope at (7-0) Hough
(6-1) Vance at (6-1) Ardrey Kell
(6-1) Olympic at (7-0) Panther Creek
(6-1) NW Guilford at (7-0) Myers Park
