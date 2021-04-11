EF-1 tornado touches down in Seneca during Saturday evening storms, NWS officials say

SENECA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado moved through Oconee County Saturday night.
According to the NWS, the EF-1 touched down in Seneca at 5:48 p.m. and had wind speeds of up to 90 mph.
The NWS said the tornado had a path length of 1.2077 miles and a path length of 15 yards.
According to the NWS, a radio tower was partially toppled, a business lost about 20% of its roof and a few hardwood trees were snapped and/or uprooted. A car was also flipped in front of a business.
