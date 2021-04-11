Drier weather returns for Sunday and the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain and storms will diminish overnight with a few spotty rain showers possible overnight into early Sunday morning.
Some patchy, dense fog is possible for Sunday morning with low temperatures in the upper 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected for Sunday with a stray shower possible, as afternoon high temperatures warm back into the mid and upper 70s.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies develop for Monday and Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.
A stray shower is possible as a cold front moves through the region on Tuesday, yet there will not be much moisture to develop significant rain.
Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures with low to mid 70s.
Partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures develop for Thursday and Friday with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees.
Next weekend is looking dry for Saturday with a few rain showers possible for Sunday; high temperatures remain pleasant with lower 70s expected.
Get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.