Community set to gather to honor six killed in York County shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Bright colors are expected to fill a Rock Hill park Sunday evening.
The family says Adah Lesslie, 9, and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie were “bright lights.”
That’s why their mom asked people attending the vigil at Rock Hill’s Fountain Park to wear their brightest clothing possible.
The community is coming together Sunday night to honor the six people who were shot and killed at a home on Marshall Road last Wednesday afternoon.
The “Community Prayer Vigil” begins at 6 p.m.
The outdoor service will include music, prayer and words of remembrance and hope. Candles and bubbles will be provided.
The service will be livestreamed here.
All the family asks is for people attending to bring a donation or non-perishable food and/or children’s books for local food banks and neighborhood library boxes in honor of Adah and Noah.
Adah and Noah were found fatally shot inside the home just before 5 p.m. last Wednesday, along with the grandparents, Dr. Robert Lesslie, a prominent doctor in Rock Hill, and Barbara Lesslie.
Two HVAC technicians with GSM Services in Gastonia -- James Lewis and Robert Shook - were also shot.
Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene, while Shook died Saturday afternoon at the hospital following multiple surgeries.
Philip Adams, the suspected shooter, and former NFL player, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home down the street, according to York County deputies.
Lewis was a single father of three -- with children younger than 16 years old.
“The old saying, ‘give you the shirt off your back,’ that was James,” Thomas Lewis, James Lewis’ father, told WBTV. “He was a good man. He was my best friend.”
Shook was a husband to Holly, and had three children - Eli (7), Johnny (13) and Keleigh (18).
“He is a hard-working man who put himself through school to become a certified heating and air service worker, to provide for his family,” Heather Thompson, Shook’s cousin told WBTV. “He is just a wonderful, wonderful man.”
For the Lesslie family, Dr. Robert Lesslie was known as a pillar in the community.
Lesslie was a well-known doctor and author who wrote several books related to medicine. He founded the Riverview Medical Center and Riverview House Calls/Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care.
The Lesslie family are long-time members of the First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in downtown Rock Hill. WBTV spoke with Associate Pastor Jon Oliphant. He didn’t want to go on camera out of respect for the family, but told WBTV Dr. Lesslie was an elder for the church. Elders sit on the governing body of the church.
Dr. Lesslie and Barbara also volunteered at Camp Joy, a Christian camp for individuals with disabilities that is coordinated by Christian Education Ministries.
Adah was described in her obituary as “a precocious, riddle-loving, and self-proclaimed book nerd (a title she shared with her Momma). She loved her family and her friends fiercely. Music was Adah’s love language. She was a beautiful soprano who knew every word to every song played on K-Love. Adah was a gentle hugger and prolific snuggler, especially with her Daddo. Adah stumped those she knew with her theological questions. We are sure she is thrilled by finally getting them all answered in Heaven.”
In the same obituary, Noah was described as “mastering the art of physical comedy” and was a tenacious hugger.
“He would offer an unsolicited running hug at any given moment -- and from any direction. He would have crawled into his Momma’s skin while hugging her so tightly if that were an option,” the obituary states. “Noah instantly brightened any room he entered, and he had a knack for knowing when those around him needed to laugh (a skill he learned from his Daddo).”
Since the tragic shooting, the community from near and far have shown support for all the families involved.
There were memorials at the York County Sheriff’s Office, outside Dr. Lesslie’s practice and throughout the Rock Hill community.
There were also memorials for Shook and Lewis outside the GSM Services office in Gaston County.
Cards and letters can be sent to Lesslie Family, PO Box 36306Rock Hill, S.C. 29732; Dr. Robert and Barbara Lesslie: LesslieFamilyMemorials@gmail.com; Adah and Noah Lesslie: AdahandNoahLesslie@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, financial gifts can be made to Camp Joy, 918 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 106, Greenville, S.C. 29607.
