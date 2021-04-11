Community set to gather to honor six killed in York County shooting

Adah was described in her obituary as “a precocious, riddle-loving, and self-proclaimed book nerd (a title she shared with her Momma). She loved her family and her friends fiercely. Music was Adah’s love language. She was a beautiful soprano who knew every word to every song played on K-Love. Adah was a gentle hugger and prolific snuggler, especially with her Daddo. Adah stumped those she knew with her theological questions. We are sure she is thrilled by finally getting them all answered in Heaven.”