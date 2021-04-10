Two die in Fort Mill house fire

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a house fire that left two people dead early Saturday morning in Fort Mill, S.C.
The fire occurred near the 1400 block of Neighbor Lane.
York County 911 received a call just before 3 a.m. about a fully engulfed house fire with people possibly inside. Fire departments from Fort Mill, Fint Hill, Riverview, and Tega Cay responded.
Firefighters discovered two people were inside the home and died as a result.
York County Sheriff arson investigators, SLED and York County Fire Marshal Office are working to determine a cause to the fire.
