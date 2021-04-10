Man arrested after allegedly shooting relative, fleeing on ATV

HARMONY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead and another in custody following a shooting Friday night in Iredell County.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home off Rock Springs Road near Harmony around 8:19 p.m.
When they arrived, they found James Henry Potts of Statesville lying on the side yard of the home. Deputies noted he had been shot several times, and he was declared dead at the scene.
Witnesses to the shooting identified Noah Franklin Potts as the shooter, and he had fled the scene on an ATV. Deputies say the two are family members.
Deputies found Potts at his home off Powell Bride Road. They also found a pistol in an ATV. After getting a search warrant, detectives found multiple items of evidence from the scene of the shooting and from the alleged shooter’s home.
Potts was charged with felony first degree murder and is being held without bond.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.