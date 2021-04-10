FIRST ALERT Saturday: More rounds of scattered rain and storms expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and storms will be possible through early tonight with a few strong to severe storms possible.
Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the primary threats, yet an isolated tornado, lightning, and hail could develop.
Rain and storms are expected to diminish by midnight tonight with a few spotty rain showers possible overnight into early Sunday morning.
Sunday morning low temperatures will start off in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for Sunday, with a stray shower possible, as afternoon high temperatures warm back into the mid and upper 70s.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
