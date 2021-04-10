First Alert for possible afternoon/ evening thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be another warm one. Highs will be close to 80° this afternoon. There is a chance for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. The whole day won’t be wet, so don’t cancel your plans. Just keep the WBTV Weather App handy in case the storms get close to you.
While not everyone will definitely get a storm, if you do get one, it could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.
Even though the weekend timing isn’t great, it wouldn’t be bad to get some rain today -- at least to wash the pollen out of the atmosphere. After today, our rain chances look pretty slim for the rest of the week.
Sunday will start out cloudy with a few stray leftover showers. Then we will clear out for the rest of the day. Highs will reach the upper 70s.
Monday and Tuesday will remain warm. Highs will be in the low 80s and rain chances will be low.
The rest of the week will be a little closer to our average high. We will be in the mid 70s on Wednesday and the low 70s Thursday and Friday. Still, rain doesn’t look like a big threat.
As for overnight lows, it doesn’t look like you will have to cover the plants in the foreseeable future. Lows should only bottom out in the 50s this week.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
