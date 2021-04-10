Car plows into Stallings restaurant with employees, customers inside

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Stallings restaurant closed early Friday after a car drove into the dining room.
Security footage from the event showed a sedan running into the building around 4:40 p.m. at Steak ‘n Hoagie Shop on Potter Road.
Owner Pete Pappas said thankfully no one was injured.
The restaurant was closed the rest of the day Friday and only the pickup window remained open Saturday.
According to Pappas, a structural engineer will have to deem the building safe before customers can come in. An engineer isn’t available until Monday.
There is no word yet on the extent of the damage.
