Waxhaw man already serving time facing charges in fatal overdose

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - A Waxhaw man already serving time in jail on drug charges is now facing additional charge relating to a fatal drug overdose.
Samuel Keith Player, 37, has now been charged with aggravated death by distribution as well as second degree murder in the death of Thomas Lee Howell on Dec. 1, 2020.
The medical examiner ruled that Howell died as a result of heroin and fentanyl toxicity after he was found unresponsive in his bedroom.
Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Narcotics Bureau worked jointly on this case and successfully identified Player as the source of the drugs that caused Howell’s death.
Player faces the enhanced charge of aggravated death by distribution due to a qualifying felony drug conviction of possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance for an offense occurring in 2019.
If convicted of this Class B2 felony, Player faces a maximum sentence of more than 40 years in prison.
