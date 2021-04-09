Wake Forest man charged in Capitol riots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Another North Carolinian has been charged for their involvement in the U.S. Capitol Riots.
Stephen Horn of Wake Forest was reported to the FBI after his photo appeared on a social media post by New York Times Magazine.
According to an investigation by the FBI, the person who identified Horn knew him for several years and believed Horn was inside the capitol as a journalist, but wasn’t aware of him having any credentials to enter the capitol.
In a post on his personal Facebook page, Horn wrote, “I did not enter the capitol building as part of the protest, or for cheap thrills, but to accurately document and record a significant event that was taking place.”
He also posted a two hour-long video of the events.
Horn was interviewed in a video posted to YouTube and says that he was inside the Capitol to record the events happening, and that it was worth the risk of law enforcement “coming after him.”
Horn admitted in a Feb. 24 interview with the FBI that he was inside the Capitol building, and that he stepped over a fence on the ground to prevent trespassers not to enter.
Horn faces the following charges
Knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and knowingly and with intent to impede or disrupt Government business
Willfully and knowingly uttering loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings
Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings
