SC shooting suspect, former NFL player Phillip Adams will undergo CTE brain test

“Concussions count, and unquestionably we’re probably going to find they count more than one sub-concussive blow, but you can’t correlate concussions with your risk of CTE. (It’s) the total brain trauma that somebody takes,” Cantu said. “If you’ve played 14 or more years of a high impact sport like football, your risk of CTE is significantly higher tenfold than if you play, not at all or you played under four years. It’s correlated with what we refer to as a dose response, similar to years of smoking packs of cigarettes, your risk of lung cancer (goes up).”