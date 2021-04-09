Publix pharmacies in NC will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - North Carolina residents can book coronavirus vaccine appointments at Publix pharmacies starting Monday, adding more options to a growing list of distribution venues.
The Florida-based grocery chain said Friday the online appointment reservation system will open at 7 a.m. Monday for the two-shot Moderna COVID-19 vaccination appointments on April 17 and April 18 at select North Carolina locations.
Locations are in Buncombe, Cabarrus, Catawba, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Haywood, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Wake and Watauga counties, the company said in a news release.
The news comes as North Carolina on Wednesday opened vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines are both authorized for use in anyone age 18 and up. Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for use in 16 and 17-year-olds.
Publix opened online reservations on Thursday for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson at all of its pharmacies in Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia. It was the first time the Janssen vaccine is available in South Carolina and Virginia, according to the company website.
Publix pharmacies south of Charlotte in York County, South Carolina, began offering vaccine appointments in March.
Publix has more than 1,200 stores in seven Southeastern states. That includes about 49 stores in North Carolina, according to the company, 22 of which are in the Charlotte market.
The company in February said employees who receive the full coronavirus immunization can receive a $125 store gift card.
To book an appointment, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine.
