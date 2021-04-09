Person killed in reported shooting at apartment complex in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a person was reportedly shot and killed in east Charlotte Friday afternoon.
The incident happened before 1 p.m. at an apartment complex on Parkland Circle, which is just off E. W.T. Harris Boulevard near Albemarle Road. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene but did not give any further details.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide, but have not said if anyone was taken into custody or still being sought.
No names have been released.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
