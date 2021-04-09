One killed, four more hurt in head-on crash on Lentz Road

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed, four others were hurt in a head-on crash on Lentz Road in southern Rowan County on Friday just after 3:00 pm.
According to troopers, three people were in a car traveling north on Lentz Road when it came into a curve, traveled left of the center line, and crashed head-on with a pickup truck that was traveling in the opposite direction. Two people were in the truck.
The car ran off the side of the road and down an embankment after impact. A passenger was thrown from the car. That passenger was airlifted to the hospital. The car came to rest on the shoulder and caught fire.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger in the car as well as the driver and passenger of the pick-up truck were taken to a hospital for their injuries.
Names of those involved have not been released. Lentz Road was opened Friday afternoon after being closed while crews worked at the crash site.
