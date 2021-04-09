Memorials left for family shot to death in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - As the investigation continues into the shooting death of a prominent Rock Hill family, people who knew the couple best struggle to understand why the beloved family as well as a visiting worker were shot to death. Vigils sprung up at the Sheriff’s Office as well as where Dr. Robert Lesslie practiced. There’s been a steady stream of people all day of people dropping off flowers and cards of condolences.
“He was really…it’s just a tragedy somebody could do something like that,” said Melanie Williams.
They’ve been coming all day Thursday, almost like a pilgrimage. To drop off letters, flowers and signs of support for someone who was a light in the community.
“How could anybody get that mad to kill him his wife and two children?”
Melanie Williams has been a patient here for 20 years.
“It’s terrible. It’s a terrible, terrible thing,” said Williams.
Williams, like the rest of the community is struggling trying to make sense of it all. But right now there are more questions than answers, more pain than understanding.
The doors were closed Thursday at the Riverview Family Medicine Center off Indian Hook Road where Robert Lesslie worked. A sign on the front door asking for time to process what happened and grieve the results.
“He was an awesome man, everybody loved him,” said a friend of the family.
The Lesslies didn’t just serve the community, but they also lead with their hearts, volunteering at Camp Joy helping out people with disabilities. Barbara would teach Bible school; Robert would be the camp doctor, and they did so for more than two decades.
“Four special people entered heaven last night. Robert, Barbara Adah and Noah,” said a worker ate the camp.
For those left behind, the pain and loss is etched on their faces. The feeling of helplessness and confusion over what happened scars those who knew them best.
“My heart goes out to that whole family. The staff here, great staff. And um, God bless them all,” said Williams through tear-filled eyes.
