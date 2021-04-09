Memorials left for family shot to death in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - As the investigation continues into the shooting death of a prominent Rock Hill family, people who knew the couple best struggle to understand why the beloved family as well as a visiting worker were shot to death. Vigils sprung up at the Sheriff’s Office as well as where Dr. Robert Lesslie practiced. There’s been a steady stream of people all day of people dropping off flowers and cards of condolences.