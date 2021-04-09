Marijuana, gun found during traffic stop in Rowan County

Kassey Jesenia Zapata and Jada Nataion Thomas (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 9, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 2:13 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman and a man were charged after marijuana was found during a traffic stop in Rowan County Thursday.

The traffic stop happened on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury for a motor-vehicle violation. Police say there were two people in the vehicle: the driver, Kassey Jesenia Zapata, and passenger, Jada Nataion Thomas.

During the traffic stop, officials say they smelled marijuana. A K-9 fresh air sniff of the vehicle came back positive for the odor of narcotics, and a probable cause search was conducted.

Inside of the vehicle, approximately one ounce of suspected marijuana was found inside a purse belonging to Zapata, along with a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Zapata was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule 6 narcotic and possession of a concealed firearm. Zapata received a $3,000 secured bond.

Thomas was arrested for an outstanding probation violation warrant. He received a $10,000 bond.

Both have since made bond.

