Man accidentally drowns in Lincolnton
By WBTV Web Staff | April 8, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 9:59 PM

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s responded to an accidental drowning today off Laurel Ridge Drive in Lincolnton.

When deputies arrived on the scene Lincoln County EMS was providing medical attention to a 71-year-old man whose body was found at the bottom of the pool.

The wife of the victim told officers she last talked to her husband by phone around 1 p.m. and asked him if he had taken his pills, which he said that he did. The medication is to help with the victim keeping his balance.

She arrived home around 3 p.m. and could not find her husband. She went to the back of the house and found him at the bottom of the pool. He was transported to Atrium Health - Lincoln but did not survive.

The victim is identified as Luther Hester, 71, of Laurel Ridge Drive, Lincolnton.

