‘It’s a great problem to have’: Could vaccine supply in NC soon outweigh demand?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vaccine supply is at an all-time high across the country and here in North Carolina.
Appointment slots that used to fill up in minutes, are taking days to fill.
But, still a large portion of the population is unvaccinated.
According to state data, 31.5% of the population is partially vaccinated.
About 22% is fully vaccinated.
Right now in Mecklenburg County there are open slots through health care groups like StarMed, pharmacies and health systems like Novant Health and Atrium Health.
Last week the state gave Mecklenburg County roughly 37,000 doses county wide.
This week, it got more than 62,000.
Dr. Ashley Perrott with Novant Health says it was a little easier to fill appointments when they were working with older populations.
“Now our challenge is to find availability to come get the vaccine when they’re not at work, so offering vaccine appointments that are later in the day or over the weekend will be important for us,” Dr. Perrott said. “We’re so thankful to have the ammount of vaccine that we have right now. It’s a great problem to have.”
She says if you have questions about the vaccine, you should contact your primary care doctor.
They can provide you with the facts so you can make the best decision for you.
Dr. Perrott also said people do not be fearful over the Johnson and Johnson vaccine based on recent incidents in Raleigh and Chapel Hill.
According to Wake County Health, they paused administering the shot at a clinic on Thursday.
Out of 23,000 patients, 18 people experienced side effects like nausea, dizziness and feeling faint.
Four were taken to the hospital. Out of the four, one had an allergic reaction.
As of Thursday, three had been released the same day.
UNC-Health also paused giving out the J&J shot at a clinic in Chapel Hill yesterday after several people experienced similar side effects, but no one was hospitalized.
Both clinics have since decided to resume administering the J&J shot, per a recommendation from the CDC.
After an investigation, the CDC found no safety issues with the vaccine.
Atrium Health offered a Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic on Friday at Bank of America Stadium, and will do so again on Sunday.
Novant Health is also offering the one dose shot at all of their locations.
Mecklenburg County Public Health will also continue administering the shot.
Dr. Ashley Perrott with Novant Health says it’s normal to have a reaction, and there could be a few reasons for some of these recent issues.
“We’re vaccinating a younger population who often has more anxiety related to needles than some of our older patients,” Dr. Perrott said. “Sometimes they come in and they have not remembered to eat or drink before they come in for their vaccine, which can really make people woozy. Through time I think we will come up with more answers about this.”
She also says every vaccination clinic is set up to help anyone experiencing side effects.
It is also why every clinic requires that patients be monitored for 15-30 minutes before exiting.
