Homicide investigation underway at Parkland Commons Apartments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a shooting at the Parkland Commons apartment complex.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the area for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon around 12:45 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead by Medic.
Angelo Hancock, a resident of Parkland Commons, said he was not surprised to hear about the deadly shooting.
“I don’t know the age of the victim or whatever happened. I just know the youth is out of control right now so anything is possible. The weather’s breaking. The city’s back open,” explained Hancock.
He said he had lost his own son, Deontray Love, to gun violence in 2019. Love was shot and killed after a fight in an east Charlotte neighborhood. He was just 19 years old. Hancock spoke about moving forward after dealing with the tragedy.
“I still deal with it. It’s a day to day challenge. You have good days. You have bad days. He was 19. He’s supposed to be burying me and his mom, not the other way around and a lot of these kids don’t get it. They live for the moment. A lot of them don’t expect to be past 25 anyway,” said Hancock.
Police have been called out to Parkland Commons for shootings in years past. Officers responded to the complex after a shooting in October of 2019. Police said two people walked into an apartment and shot a man.
Detectives also responded to the complex in March of 2016 after a shooting left multiple people hurt and one person dead.
Police have not explained what led to Friday’s most recent shooting in Parkland Commons. Hancock said he isn’t going to let the violence scare him.
“The city’s growing. It’s spreading out, so you can get crime anywhere if you stay to yourself, but if you’re into the crime, the crime’s gonna follow you no matter where you go, so that’s why I tell you if you do what you’re supposed to do, you’ll be alright,” said Hancock.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.