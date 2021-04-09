FIRST ALERT Saturday: More rounds of scattered rain and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and storms will be possible through early tonight, with a stray shower possible overnight. Overnight low temperatures will remain cool, with low temperatures ranging from around 60 degrees in Charlotte, to 50 degrees in Boone.
Saturday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with scattered rain and storms developing for the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail the biggest threats. Any storm that develops, may also have heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be back around 80 degrees.
A few rain showers may linger Saturday night into early Sunday morning, with low temperatures in the upper 50s.
Sunday will feature more sunshine, and drier conditions, yet a stray rain shower may be possible, as afternoon high temperatures warm into the upper 70s. The mountains will be pleasant, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-60s.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies develop for Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.
A stray shower is possible for Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures develop for Thursday and Friday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Have a great weekend ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.