FIRST ALERT: Few storm later today, more widespread storm Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains posted for both today and Saturday. Today’s thunderstorm coverage does not appear to be widespread, however, the few that do fire up may be on the strong side.
The best chance for a late-day storm might be over the mountains and also along the I-85 corridor, though a stray storm anywhere in the WBTV viewing area can’t be ruled out. Afternoon readings will top out close to 80°.
After evening thunderstorms taper down, clouds will linger overnight with mild lows in the upper 50s.
As for Saturday, mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions to start, but more widespread showers and thunderstorms appear more likely for the entire area during the afternoon and evening hours, as a front moves in from the west.
Highs Saturday will probably top out in the upper 70s.
I’m not concerned about a total weekend washout, but the First Alert should serve as a “heads up” that your outdoor plans late today and (especially) Saturday may be interrupted at times by wet weather.
As Saturday night’s stormy front pushes east, the risk for storms will lower and most of Sunday looks dry with ample sunshine returning with highs holding in the upper 70s.
Dry and unseasonably warm weather will return early next week, with afternoon readings topping out in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday before a small shower chance arrives midweek.
Stay weather-aware and get your latest WBTV forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.