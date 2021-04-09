Duke requiring new, returning students be vaccinated against COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - Duke University will require all new and returning students to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before enrolling in the fall 2021 semester, the university announced Friday.
According to the announcement, this policy extends to undergraduate, graduate and professional students who intend to be on campus.
Documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated, according to the announcement.
“The past fourteen months have been among the most difficult and exhausting in our university’s history. Under great stress, and often at great peril, we have remained committed to each other—and to our missions of discovery, research, and patient care,” President Vincent Price wrote in the statement. “Today, I ask you to join me in taking the next step toward ensuring the safety and vitality of our university community.”
The announcement was sent to faculty, staff and students.
