Woman and teen injured after multiple shots fired into Hickory home

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman and teenager are hurt after deputies say someone shot into a Hickory home Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at a home on 3rd Avenue SE. Deputies say an unknown person standing in the front yard fired multiple rounds into the home.
A 59-year-old woman inside the home was shot in the head and leg. A 16-year-old inside was shot in his arm and suffered minor injuries. The woman was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center before being taken to Carolina’s Medical Center. She’s in stable condition.
Police say there is no suspect information to release at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.