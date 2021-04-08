Widely scattered rain and storms develop late today into the weekend

After scattered rain and storms early tonight, rain should taper off overnight into early Friday morning. Friday will start off with morning temperatures in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day Friday, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Another round of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms is likely for Friday afternoon through early Friday night. Not everyone will be impacted by rain, yet rain and storms look to have impacts on many outdoor activities for the WBTV viewing area.