Man sentenced to 16 years in prison after Charlotte Dollar General robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after an armed robbery at a local Dollar General.
Ishmeel Qyshawn Chapman, 20, received the sentence April 8, almost one year after the incident.
Documents say he and an accomplice entered the Dollar General at 8825 W.T. Harris Blvd. April 23, 2020. The accomplice then pointed a gun at customers and a store employee, and Chapman grabbed a customer by the arms and forced him to the register counter.
Court records show that the store employee complied with the robbers’ demands and opened the store’s first cash register, and Chapman’s accomplice began taking money out of it. While the employee was attempting to open the second cash register, Chapman struck the employee on the right side of her head, knocking her to the ground.
Chapman then took the firearm from his accomplice and pointed it at several customers, which included a one-year old child, and ordered the customers to hand over their purses and wallets.
Records say the two robbers stole $510 from the cash register and fled the scene. As he was leaving the store, Chapman pointed a firearm at a customer and then struck the customer on the shoulder with the gun.
CMPD officers found Chapman’s getaway vehicle and he was arrested shortly thereafter. At the time of Chapman’s arrest, law enforcement also located the firearm used during the store robbery.
Chapman pleaded guilty to robbery of a business affecting interstate commerce, or “Hobbs Act” robbery, and possession and brandishing a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of a crime of violence on Dec. 1.
