Man charged for repeatedly stealing items from home of deceased man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An extensive investigation by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office has resulted in a long list of charges against a Salisbury man, and more charges coming for two other men.
According to Major John Sifford, the investigation began several weeks ago when deputies were notified by the daughter of man who had recently passed away that strangers had been seen around the man’s home. That home is located on Shaver Road in eastern Rowan County. Neighbors also said they had seen people at the home moving items outside.
A description of a pick up truck that was seen at the house, and additional information led deputies to focus the investigation on 35-year-old William Jack Daniel Upright of Red Acres Rd. Upright had apparently borrowed the vehicle, described as a blue Ford, from another man.
Major Sifford said that it appeared that Upright, along with two other men, Michael Hickey and Gary Steele, had been going to the property on Shaver Road and stealing various items. Deputies say the men planed to steal other items that had been removed from the house or various outbuildings and set outside. The men also face charges of breaking into vehicles on the property.
Upright was arrested and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, larceny of a motor vehicle, conspire to commit a felony, felony breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, breaking and entering to vehicles, possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny of motor vehicle parts, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, injury to personal property, felony larceny, resisting arrest, fictitious tag/license, and driving with a revoked license. Bond was set at $70,000.
Charges are pending for Hickey and Steele.
