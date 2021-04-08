GRAPHIC: Horse, woman recovering after vicious dog attacks horse-drawn carriage in Union County

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman and horse are recovering after a vicious dog attacked a horse-drawn carriage ride in Union County last weekend.
The dog attack was caught on a cell phone video that has since gone viral.
It happened last Saturday at a park in Waxhaw.
What was supposed to be a calm horse-drawn carriage ride turned into a nightmare when a dog got loose from its owner and began biting the horse.
(Graphic video: Viewer discretion is advised)
The agonizing event lasted for nearly four minutes, according to witnesses, and left the carriage driver hurt.
WBTV reporter Ron Lee spoke with the owner of the horse to find out how the carriage driver and the horse are doing.
The carriage driver is being treated for some 15 bites all over her body, but when it comes to her mental state, what the horse went through, the owner isn’t sure she’ll fully recover.
Bridger Medlin doesn’t see his horses as animals.
He says they’re more like family. That’s why what happened to Queen Charlotte last weekend has the whole farm shaken up.
“A surrealistic nightmare came to life. That’s what it was,” said Bridger Medlin, owner of Southern Breezes Carriages. “It’s things you’d dream about and think would never happen. And it came to life Saturday.”
A vicious and unprovoked attack by a dog left Charlotte with bite marks all over her body.
The wounds can be seen and treated.
It’s what’s going on in its mind that draws into question if he’ll ever be the same again.
From the cell phone video, you can hear the screams by horrified children in the carriage Charlotte was pulling at Cane Creek Park in Waxhaw.
Medlin said this white dog bolted from its owners and started attacking the horse.
Queen Charlotte tried to retreat, but the attack kept coming.
The carriage driver handed off the reins to her trainee and tried to wrestle the dog off.
“My driver Amanda did an outstanding job, the kids called her a hero and she saved it,” Medlin said.
However, as Amanda tried to put herself in between the melee happening in front of her, she was injured too.
“This dog wouldn’t stop,” Medlin said. “She kept dragging the dog away over and over and the dog kept attacking the horse.”
The dog found its way under Charlotte, where he was kicked several times.
Finally, people who witnessed what happened were able to separate the animals.
“The horse’s face has been shredded and ripped as well,” Medlin said.
Medlin said the dog died from its injuries.
While the horses’ wounds will eventually heal from what happened, the scars will no doubt be left behind.
“She will heal, physically. Mentally, we’re not sure yet,” Medlin said.
Medlin said if Charlotte doesn’t come back, she can retire and live out her life on the farm.
