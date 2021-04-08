Good Question: Why is lumber becoming so expensive?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you seen the prices of lumber at Lowe’s or Home Depot?
Lumber is getting expensive.
In this Good Question, “Just ask Guy” sent us this email:
“Has anyone asked you about lumber prices? I went Friday to buy lumber for an 8′ X 12′ shed, nothing fancy, but to my surprise, I notice that 2X4X8 stud had doubled in price. Last year, I could’ve bought that piece of lumber for $3.77 this year $6.87.
Little confused as to why the lumber has nearly or better doubled in price. I know we’re in a pandemic, they looked like they had plenty of stock.”
Good question.
Whether you’re building a shed, like Guy, or even if you’re buying a home, that price trickles down to you.
Alex Giles asked David Logan, with the National Association of Home Builders, about it on Wednesday’s Good Question Podcast.
Logan said this is an effect of the pandemic.
“We had this phenomenon in the do-it-yourself sector where we started seeing all these people who were at home working or ostensively working that also used that time at home and the hours that they had back from traveling to the office to complete projects around their house.
That was something, to my knowledge, no one really saw coming at the beginning. Which in hindsight, being 2020, was kind of a gross misjudgment. But their demand at big-box retailers increased those retailers’ demand for lumber.”
Logan said this also has to do with a big decision many manufacturers made at the beginning of the pandemic.
Logan walked us through all of that in this week’s episode of WBTV’s Good Question podcast.
