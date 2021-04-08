FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms may interrupt outdoor plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the warmest day thus far in 2021 – 86° in Charlotte Wednesday – today will offer lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Rain chances will remain near zero most of the day, though a couple of thunderstorms may drift our way from the west late in the day before tapering down later tonight. We’ll stay mild tonight with overnight lows in the 50s.
A First Alert has been hoisted in advance to the next rain chance, which arrives Friday and continues into Saturday.
Friday’s thunderstorm coverage does not appear to be widespread, however, the few that do fire up may be on the strong side. As for Saturday, mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions to start, but showers and thunderstorms appear more likely for the afternoon and evening hours, as a front crosses the Carolinas.
As rain chances inch up, late-week high temperatures will back off a bit to the upper 70s Friday and over the weekend, though those values are still above average for this time of the year.
I’m not concerned about a washout, but the First Alert should serve as a “heads up” that your outdoor plans late Friday and (especially) late Saturday may be interrupted at times by wet weather.
As Saturday night’s stormy front pushes east, the risk for storms will lower and most of Sunday looks dry with ample sunshine returning.
Dry and unseasonably warm weather will hold early next week, however, some long-range models suggest we may have another late-season cool-down about this time next week.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
