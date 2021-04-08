First Alert for Friday and Saturday, with widely scattered rain and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday and Saturday are First Alert Days, just to highlight the fact that you may need your rain gear at times, and outdoor activities may be impacted by rain and storms, especially for the afternoon and evening hours.
Scattered rain and storms are possible tonight, yet rain should taper off overnight into early Friday morning. Friday will start off with morning temperatures in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day Friday, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The N.C. mountains can expect high temperatures in the upper 60s. Another round of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms is likely for Friday afternoon through early Friday night.
Not everyone will be impacted by rain, yet scattered rain and storms look to have impacts on many outdoor activities for the WBTV viewing area.
Saturday is another First Alert Day, as more rounds of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are likely from Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. Outdoor activities will likely be impacted at times, especially later in the day, yet it will not be a complete washout all day. Saturday will remain warm, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Sunday will feature a few isolated rain showers, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Drier weather looks to return for Monday and Tuesday, with a stray shower possible, as afternoon high temperatures remain in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Isolated to scattered rain and a few storms are possible for next Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
