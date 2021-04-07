Watch ‘Carrie’ at the ‘party house’ and ‘Hunger Games’ from the actual District 12

“When I went on vacations, it was basically just a big excuse to see a particular place from one of my favorite movies or TV shows,” Caperton said. “Then once I got a cell phone and visited these places, I would pull up a video clip on YouTube and watch the scene on my phone exactly where it was filmed. It’s a very exciting and unique way to watch something, and it’s pretty much the closest you can get to a movie without actually being there on set when it was filmed.”