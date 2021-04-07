Air Quality Alert issued as warmest temps so far this year expected

At this point, it appears showers and thunderstorms will be isolated in nature on Friday before becoming more numerous and perhaps widespread on Saturday, especially late in the day. I’m not concerned about a washout at this point, but the First Alert should serve as a “heads up” that your outdoor plans Friday and Saturday may be interrupted at times by wet weather. As Saturday night’s stormy front pushes east, the risk for storms will lower and most of Sunday looks dry with ample sunshine returning.