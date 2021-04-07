Air Quality Alert issued as warmest temps so far this year expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll remain rain-free and unseasonably warm through the midweek period with plenty of sunshine to go around.
Afternoon readings will push the low to middle 80s today and at least the lower 80s on Thursday, even as a bit more cloud cover enters the picture in advance of our next front.
While that may sound great to many folks, it’s not all good news. Tree pollen levels are super-high right now and that has many suffering from allergic reactions.
Additionally, the lack of rain and wind, coupled with abundant sunshine has allowed for pollutants to build up and so there is an Air Quality Alert out for the Charlotte metro area through this evening.
Individuals sensitive to respiratory ailments should limit their outdoor exposure.
A First Alert has been hoisted in advance to the next rain chance, which arrives late on Thursday and continues into Friday and Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast then.
As rain chances inch up, late-week high temperatures will back off a bit to the middle 70s Friday and over the weekend, though those values are still above average for this time of the year.
At this point, it appears showers and thunderstorms will be isolated in nature on Friday before becoming more numerous and perhaps widespread on Saturday, especially late in the day. I’m not concerned about a washout at this point, but the First Alert should serve as a “heads up” that your outdoor plans Friday and Saturday may be interrupted at times by wet weather. As Saturday night’s stormy front pushes east, the risk for storms will lower and most of Sunday looks dry with ample sunshine returning.
Dry and unseasonably warm weather will hold early next week, however, long-range models suggest we may have another late-season cool-down about this time next week.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
