Salisbury man shot on March 30 has died in the hospital

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man who was shot last month has now died in the hospital. Police say Steven Michael Jones, Jr., 32, died on Tuesday.
Jones was shot on March 30. When police arrived just after 2:30 am, they found Jones in front of an apartment in the 800 block of E. Lafayette Street and determined that he had been shot several times. Police say they believe the shooting may have happened at another location.
Jones was driven by ambulance to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Police say Jones refused to answer any questions about the incident and would not give a description of the person who shot him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.