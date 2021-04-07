Rain could disrupt your weekend at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of the evening will be mild and dry.
You shouldn’t have to deal with rain - but you may certainly see pollen falling through the air.
Thursday will be another warm day with highs in the low 80s. There should be more clouds and a few stray late-day showers.
There is a First Alert for Friday and Saturday.
This doesn’t mean you should cancel all of your weekend plans.
This is just to give you a heads up that rain could send you inside at times.
Of the two days, the better rain chance will be on Saturday.
There will be a few isolated showers or a thunderstorm on Friday.
There’s a chance for rain at any time on Saturday with the possibility of a few strong to severe storms late in the day or at night.
Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday could still bring a morning shower but overall, it looks like the better day of the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Heading into next week, highs will still be in the upper 70s and it will be dry.
Make it a great afternoon!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
