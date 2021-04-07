Press Release: Rowan County plan to address lead and copper found in some drinking water

Rowan County has been working with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) and Virginia Tech University to identify a long-term solution to reduce corrosivity of the water to interior household plumbing and address lead levels in the NEWS. These efforts led to SRU’s decision to request approval from NCDEQ to make treatment changes to raise the pH level of its drinking water to 7.4 and change the corrosion inhibitor from a blended orthophosphate to zinc orthophosphate. If approved, the purpose of the zinc orthophosphate corrosion inhibitor is to reduce the release of lead from private plumbing. SRU anticipates that the changes will be implemented by June 12, 2021.