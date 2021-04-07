Popular ‘Touch-A-Truck’ returns in Salisbury on April 17

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - “Touch-A-Truck” is returning to the Salisbury Civic Center on Saturday, April 17. It will take place from from 10:00 am-1:00 pm as a drive-thru event.
Participants will remain in their own vehicles through a specified route.
Salisbury Parks & Recreation says don’t miss out on this fun, free and safe opportunity to drive through and see a variety of cool trucks and other vehicles and get a cool treat bag as you exit (quantity limited).
The Civic Center is located at 315 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144.
Registration is free. You can sign up at https://bit.ly/31lTCcx. Each registration is for 1 guest vehicle.
For more information, follow our event on the Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page or call (704) 216-PLAY.
