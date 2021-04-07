Person dies as flames engulf, destroy mobile home in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died as flames fully engulfed and destroyed a mobile home in Alexander County Wednesday morning.
Alexander County 911 Communications received a call around 6 a.m. about a fire at a mobile home on Ervin Lane in Hiddenite.
Upon arrival, the Hiddenite Fire Department found a mobile home fully engulfed by flames. Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle said one person died in the fire.
Earle said there was no indication of an explosion, but said the mobile home is a total loss. Investigators remain on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze and to identify the person who died.
The ongoing investigation involves the State Bureau of Investigation, NC Office of State Fire Marshal Arson Investigation Unit, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, and Alexander County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Those responding to the fire include Hiddenite Fire Department, Stony Point Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary, Taylorsville Fire Department, Alexander County Fire Marshal’s Office, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander County EMS, Alexander Rescue Squad, and Alexander County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
